INCITEMENT GROWS: Judicial Reform Architects Depicted As Hitler





As thousands of Israelis engage in protests against the government’s judicial reform plan, a campaign to support the reform was launched, including the hanging of banners with words of support for the architects of the reform.

The banners address Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) and chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party), stating: “Yariv, Rothman, the Am is With You. 2,304,964 Citizens Voted For The Judicial Reform.”

Apparently, the banners raised the ire of leftists and many of them were defaced, with one banner now depicting Levin and Rothman as Hitler. Other banners were removed or destroyed.

Beerale Crombie, who is behind the campaign, slammed the vandalism, stating: “The enlightened left [in its own view] continues to behave violently against any support for changing the legal system…what we’re seeing in recent days is an increase in violence. We’re receiving dozens of videos and testimonies from all over the country of the signs being vandalized.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)