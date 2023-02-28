Reb Avraham Noach Paley Regains Consciousness, Communicates With Relatives





There has been further improvement in the condition of Reb Avraham Noach Paley, the father of the kedoshim Asher and Yaakov, h’yd, a statement from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said on Monday.

Reb Paley has regained consciousness and is interacting with those around him. However, he is still in serious condition and has not yet been told about his sons’ deaths.

“Paley has been treated since the attack by an large team at Hadassah and has undergone surgeries due to the complex injury he is suffering from,” the medical center said.

The public is asked to continue davening for a refuah sheleimah for Avraham Noach ben Yehudis b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)