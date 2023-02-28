Reb Avraham Noach Paley Regains Consciousness, Communicates With Relatives

There has been further improvement in the condition of Reb Avraham Noach Paley, the father of the kedoshim Asher and Yaakov, h’yd, a statement from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said on Monday.
Reb Paley has regained consciousness and is interacting with those around him. However, he is still in serious condition and has not yet been told about his sons’ deaths.
“Paley has been treated since the attack by an large team at Hadassah and has undergone surgeries due to the complex injury he is suffering from,” the medical center said.
The public is asked to continue davening for a refuah sheleimah for Avraham Noach ben Yehudis b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.
such a blessing, each day may you see and learn more….
Thank you YWN for posting the update. We certainly hoped the story read that he was dancing with Tzviki as he left the hospital nevertheless, the update, bleak however it is, it does open us to feelings of positive and helps to encourage continued Tefilos.
May Hakadosh Baruch Hu be Maylitz Yosher for all thos suffering in klal yisroel and may we only see Shalom between us.
I read that a name had been added. Can anyone confirm or refute this? I’ve been davening for Avrohom Noach Chaim Ben Yehudis