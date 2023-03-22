Bus Smashes Into Building In Chareidi City Of Rechasim, Two Lightly Injured [PHOTOS]





A bus accident occurred in the Chareidi city of Rechasim in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of a bus with about ten passengers lost control of the wheel, veered off the road, and smashed into a residential building.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment for two women in their thirties and evacuated them to the hospital in mild condition.

Eight passengers were treated for shock at the scene of the incident.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene and searched for trapped people on the bus while stabilizing it and searching the building for any casualties.

The municipality’s engineer examined the building and made a decision to evacuate all the residents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)