“INSANE!” Conservative Fox News Host SHREDS Donald Trump for Praising Jan. 6 Rioters

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade launched a stinging attack against Donald Trump for incessantly harping on his 2020 election loss rather than talking about his accomplishments as president, and blasted the former president for literally praising the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at a recent campaign event.
“I think for President Trump to spend 80% of his time complaining about court cases instead of just looking at his own record and what he would have done,” Kilmeade said at the end of a segment discussing recent bank failures.
“He does that, or other candidates do that, they’re going to be unbelievably successful because that’s going to be the conversation at the kitchen table. ”
Kilmeade then turned to last weekend’s Trump rally in Waco, Texas, in which the former president seemed to praise Jan. 6 rioters.
“Instead, the United States former president opened up with January Six video, which is insane!” Kilmeade said.
“He should be running from that, period,” he continued. “I don’t care his point of view, that is not a good thing for him. I thought that was absolutely awful. Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Your headline writer misses the point. The more “insane”, “obnoxious”, or “outrageous” his comments, the more he thinks the MAGA types love him. Thats always been his shtick and so far, it seems to be working.
What a misleading – or wishful – headline. He’s not ‘shredding’ Trump. He’s just saying he thinks Trump is missing an opportunities by harping on the past.
But he’s wrong! Trump also DOES talk about all these things, as they’re really one-in-the-same. They stole the election and they brought us all these disasters. There’s no need to say what he’d do as it’s pretty obvious how Trump would’ve been different.
I think the American people – outside Washington – can figure out what Trump means: ALL these current disasters started with them getting away with stealing the election, with help from people like these who say to ‘move on’ from the past.
It isn’t the past. It’s the present!
Not having TV, I don’t know who Kilmeade is but his observation about Trump is correct. I understand that at the Waco event he spoke about the 2 lawyers who resigned from the NY District Attorney’s office because Bragg paused in his investigation of Trump. Trump told the crowd that the 2 resigned because the objected to the investigation while the opposite is true. His MAGA followers cheered at the lie.
kilmeade is an ignorant fool!