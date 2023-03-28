“INSANE!” Conservative Fox News Host SHREDS Donald Trump for Praising Jan. 6 Rioters





Fox News host Brian Kilmeade launched a stinging attack against Donald Trump for incessantly harping on his 2020 election loss rather than talking about his accomplishments as president, and blasted the former president for literally praising the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at a recent campaign event.

“I think for President Trump to spend 80% of his time complaining about court cases instead of just looking at his own record and what he would have done,” Kilmeade said at the end of a segment discussing recent bank failures.

“He does that, or other candidates do that, they’re going to be unbelievably successful because that’s going to be the conversation at the kitchen table. ”

Kilmeade then turned to last weekend’s Trump rally in Waco, Texas, in which the former president seemed to praise Jan. 6 rioters.

“Instead, the United States former president opened up with January Six video, which is insane!” Kilmeade said.

“He should be running from that, period,” he continued. “I don’t care his point of view, that is not a good thing for him. I thought that was absolutely awful. Even though he is winning in the polls, that will not help.”

