The talmidim and family members of HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl are calling to daven for his refuah sheleimah.

HaRav Nebenzahl recently contracted COVID.

He is being treated at home but is in need of tefillos.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of הרב אביגדור יחזקאל בן שיינכא הילדא.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)