Baruch Dayan Emes: Menachem Toporowitz Z”L

Rachmana Litzlan, a family has been torn apart and a community is in mourning.

Without warning and in a blink of an eye, Menachem Toporowitz Z’L, a loving husband and father of five young children, all under the age of 15, was suddenly niftar this week.

His almona and orphaned children together with thousands of people are crying for the loss of a man who dedicated his life to his family and to the needs of so many people in klal yisrael.

Menachem spent his life helping others, and now in his zechus the Menachem Toporowitz Memorial Fund for Almonos and Yesomim has been established and will help the lives of so many other families who are also suffering.

The fund is being overseen by Rabbi Ari Senter with oversight by accountants and Rabbonim who will ensure that the funds are properly dispensed.

Kehilas Yeshorim of Wesley Hills is a 501C3 and checks, Fidelity or DAF donations can be sent here:

14 Harriett Lane

Spring Valley, NY 10977

——————-

Rabbi Ari Senter

Rabbi Bezalel Rudinsky

