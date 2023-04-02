The Jewish Roots Of The Wall Street Journal Reporter Arrested In Russia





Jewish Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with espionage by the Federal Security Bureau (FSB), the successor to the KGB, the first time Russia has accused a foreign journalist of espionage since the Cold War.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published on Friday, Gershkovich, 31, is the American son of Soviet-born Jews who emigrated to the US in the late seventies. His mother, Ella, fled the Soviet Union when she was 22 via Israeli documents [there was no further explanation of this fact], and his father, Mikhail, left the Soviet Union in the same Jewish migration wave. The two met in Detroit and later moved to New Jersey, where they raised Evan and his older sister.

After Gershkovich graduated from college in 2014, he moved to New York to break into journalism. In 2016, he was hired as an assistant at the New York Times. But when an employee asked him why he doesn’t use his Russian language skills to cover the Russian beat, he took the question seriously, subsequently moving to Russia and joining the Moscow Times.

“He loved Russia and he wanted to report from here,” said Pjotr Sauer, a Moscow Times colleague now at the Guardian.

Mrs. Gershkovich told the WSJ that her son became more interested in his Russian and Jewish roots after moving to Russia. She once took him to a building she was afraid to visit as a teenager – a shul. “That’s when Evan started to understand us better,” she said.

When Evan’s father and sister later visited him in Moscow, they visited its new Jewish Museum together.

In January 2022, Gershkovich was hired by The Wall Street Journal. It was only a month later that Russia invaded Ukraine and his beat became a more perilous one.

“Reporting on Russia is now also a regular practice of watching people you know get locked away for years,” he tweeted in July.

According to the report, diplomats and legal experts don’t hold much hope that Gershkovich will be freed as espionage trials in Russia are carried out in secret and suspects are almost always convicted.

The FSB claims that Gershkovich was working on behalf of the US government and was arrested while collecting secret information about a Russian defense company.

Gerhskovich is now facing a possible prison sentence of up to 20 years. He is being held in Lefortovo prison and has not been allowed access to the lawyer hired by the WSJ.

