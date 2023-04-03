WATCH: Simchos In Iran: Rav Yehuda Gerami Performs 3 Brisos In 1 Day

Chief Rav of Tehran, HaRav Yehudah Gerami, performed three brisos on Sunday morning, including a pair of twins.
Rav Gerami served as the mohel for all three brissos.
The babies were named Avraham, Moshe and Aharon.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
time to leave Iran before the inevitable war with Israel begins and gets very nasty for the jews there…