WATCH: Simchos In Iran: Rav Yehuda Gerami Performs 3 Brisos In 1 Day

Chief Rav of Tehran, HaRav Yehudah Gerami, performed three brisos on Sunday morning, including a pair of twins.

Rav Gerami served as the mohel for all three brissos.

The babies were named Avraham, Moshe and Aharon.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


