JEWS AGAINST DESANTIS: Protesters Rush Stage As Florida Gov Speaks in New Hampshire [SEE THE VIDEO]





As superstar conservative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a speech on a stage in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday, two women stormed the stage in protest of the soon-to-be presidential candidate.

DeSantis was speaking at the GOP’s Amos Tuck fundraiser which raked in a record $382,000. “If you looked at governor races, president races, 2010, 12, 14, 16, 18–” DeSantis said before being interrupted by the demonstrators.

DeSantis stopped and turned toward the protesters, saying, “Yeah, thank you.”

As the two female protesters were escorted off the stage, they shouted in unison, “Jews against DeSantis!”

“You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” DeSantis quipped. “I mean, you gotta have a little fun. Why you’d wanna pay the ticket to get in just to that, I don’t know. But different strokes for different folks.”

The nonprofit behind the action, IfNotNow, said in a press release sent to Insider that the protest was meant to bring attention to the governor’s policies as well as his upcoming planned trip to Israel. The country is responsible for “increased violence towards Palestinians,” the group said.

IfNotNow describes itself as “a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end US support for Israel’s apartheid system.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)