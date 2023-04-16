JEWS AGAINST DESANTIS: Protesters Rush Stage As Florida Gov Speaks in New Hampshire [SEE THE VIDEO]

As superstar conservative Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered a speech on a stage in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday, two women stormed the stage in protest of the soon-to-be presidential candidate.
DeSantis was speaking at the GOP’s Amos Tuck fundraiser which raked in a record $382,000. “If you looked at governor races, president races, 2010, 12, 14, 16, 18–” DeSantis said before being interrupted by the demonstrators.
DeSantis stopped and turned toward the protesters, saying, “Yeah, thank you.”
As the two female protesters were escorted off the stage, they shouted in unison, “Jews against DeSantis!”
“You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” DeSantis quipped. “I mean, you gotta have a little fun. Why you’d wanna pay the ticket to get in just to that, I don’t know. But different strokes for different folks.”
The nonprofit behind the action, IfNotNow, said in a press release sent to Insider that the protest was meant to bring attention to the governor’s policies as well as his upcoming planned trip to Israel. The country is responsible for “increased violence towards Palestinians,” the group said.
IfNotNow describes itself as “a movement of American Jews organizing our community to end US support for Israel’s apartheid system.”
The mah-yafis squad of huju, jackkk and Dorah support their woke coreligionists in their self-hatred since the Palestinian issue is so “complicated”.
in what way are they jewish ceside being born jewish,
thata if their moteher is jewish.
and as reform j have a different law what constitutes jewish , good chancse they are not
One should be careful in identifying a person of Jewish descent as “Jewish”. Intermarriage has been very common in America since the colonial era, and a high percentage of American goyim have Jewish ancestors, and since the custom in America is that a wife assumes her husband’s surname, if someone of Jewish descent has a Jewish sounding surname, they are probably not Jews according to halacha. If someone isn’t Shomer Shabbos and Shomer Kashrus (which are easy to check on), we should assume they are goyim with some Jewish ancestry.
Having lived in a country for two years where Apartheid was the law, rather than a stupid accusation, I can categorically state that it worked as designed, albeit for other reasons. Anecdotal evidence is advanced that Jan Forster was more concerned with white and black miscegenation than racial separation per se. However, the enforced separation was extremely conducive to a relatively crime free urban environment, unlike what’s seen in America today. Proof of its effectiveness is seen now only in retrospect, since its abolition under South African President F.W. de Klerk in the early years of the 1990s. He, and fellow traveler liberal do-gooders, destroyed what was a great republic.
They’re antisemites just trying to hurt Jews.
Self hating animals!!!! Liberal freie erev Rav self proclaimed “Jews”
Btw, why do old liberal Jews hate Trump so much? Because he has something they don’t, JEWISH GRANDCHILDREN!
These people are probably Jewish like Elizabeth Warren is native American.
And even if they really are halachicly Jewish the only time they make reference to that fact is when are saying something antisemitic or anti-Torah.
On another you can be 100% certain that they won’t face the punishment anywhere near the punishment they deserve or the outrage they would receive had it been Trump supporters who stormed the stage of a high profile democratic politician.
To GadolHa: I have said this before: I don’t hate myself, but I am not too crazy about you. I don’t like DeSantis, but I am not a member of a meshugina group that doesn’t like DeSantis. And I don’t think there is anything complicated about dealing with Palestinians who attack Israelis or the State of Israel.
To Yanky1998: I am an old liberal Jew who thinks Trump is an idiot and a curse on America and Israel, and all my grandchildren are Jewish.
“If Not Now”, which is funded by Alex Soros, is an openly antisemitic organization, and every member should be presumed NOT to be Jewish until they present clear evidence that they are. So as far as I’m concerned these two women are NOT Jews, and are no better than any German nazi.