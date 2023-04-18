OUTRAGEOUS: El Al Pilot: “A Holocaust Occurs In A Dictatorship, We’re Fighting For Democracy”





An El Al pilot infuriated some passengers on a flight from Israel to New York on Tuesday when he made a political statement over the public address system.

The pilot announced [in Hebrew and English]: “I want to mention Holocaust Day because things like this can only happen in a dictatorship and the State of Israel is fighting for its democracy these days.”

El Al Airlines issued a statement in response to the incident, saying: “El Al Airlines condemns political statements of any kind by any of its personnel as part of their work and certainly not on its planes, which cannot be a platform for this type of activity. The company instructs that it be avoided, especially on such a sensitive and significant day for Am Yisrael. This rare case, which does not reflect the company’s staff and values, will be thoroughly reviewed by the company’s senior officials. El Al is the airline that carries the Israeli flag on the tail of its planes, and as such reflects the entire Israeli mosaic.”

Likud MK Keti Shitrit stated: “There are quite a few passengers who apparently did not feel ‘most at home in the world’ when the captain decided to give a demagogic political manifesto that cheapens this holy day. I expect the El Al management to address this incident with the utmost severity.”

