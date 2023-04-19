J-m Terrorist, 15, Went To School After Attack, Posted Video Of It On Social Media





Ibrahim Zemer, the 15-year-old terrorist who carried out a shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem on Tuesday and was captured overnight, had no prior security background.

Security officials are now investigating who sold him the gun he used in the attack and taught him how to use it.

Following the attack early Tuesday morning, a manhunt was launched on the working assumption that the terrorist, who entered Israel illegally, did not have time to run far and was hiding near the site of the attack.

However as the hours passed with no sight of him, the Shin Bet received information that the 15-year-old went to school after the attack. After school, he went home and uploaded a video of the attack in a Facebook story. He was arrested overnight, less than 24 hours after the attack.

A security official told Kikar H’Shabbat that the terrorist “was sure that if he returned to his normal routine, his identity wouldn’t be discovered.” He added that “this attack, a terrorist at such an age and his professionalism – is very disturbing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)