WATCH: Shas MK Moshe Arbel Replaces Deri As Health, Interior Minister





Shas MK Moshe Arbel on Wednesday was sworn-in as the Minister of Health and Interior, replacing Shas chairman Aryeh Deri.

The Shas party announced earlier this week, through a letter from Moetzet Chachmaei HaTorah member HaGaon HaRav Moshe Maya, that Arbel will fill Deri’s place in the ministries until the Deri 2 law passes, which will allow Deri, who was forced to resign by the Supreme Court, to return to the government.

The legislation of the Deri law was frozen as part of the ongoing negotiations between the coalition and opposition on advancing the judicial reform plan.

If the Deri 2 law passes and Deri resumes his positions in the ministries, Arbel will serve as his deputy minister.

