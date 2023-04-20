Group Led by Legislator Aron Wieder Pays Final Respects to Jewish Veteran





Upon receiving word of the passing of a hero of yesteryear, Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder and community activist Mayer Tauber sprang into action.

As reported by The Monsey Scoop, the pair quickly put together minyan to say Kaddish and Keil Malei Rachamim for the deceased – Mr. Alan Moskin z”l, a veteran Jewish soldier who helped liberate thousands of yidden from Nazi concentration camps.

Specifically, on May 4th, 1945, the 71st Infantry Division, including Moskin, liberated the Nazi camp in Gunskirchen, Austria.

Mr. Moskin had recently passed away, and the community leaders ensured that his burial, which took place Wednesday, would be done al pi halacha and with full final respects due to a hero.

Below is footage from his levaya, a 2018 video of Mr. Moskin meeting Lipa Rubinstein, one of the Jewish men he helped liberate from the Nazis, and a clip of Rep. Mike Lawler paying tribute to Moskin on the House floor.

Tonight I rose to pay tribute to WWII veteran and #NY17 resident Alan Moskin. Alan was among the liberators of a subcamp of the notorious Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria. His service and courage serve as a stark reminder of the sacrifices made by our Greatest Generation. pic.twitter.com/nW0Sga1XZa — Congressman Mike Lawler (@RepMikeLawler) April 18, 2023

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)