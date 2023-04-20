ONLY IN ISRAEL: Phone Call From Thief: “I Want To Do Teshuvah”





The HaShomrim hotline in Bnei Brak received an interesting phone call on Wednesday during which a man admitted that he had stolen several bikes in the city in recent weeks.

He added that he made a decision to do teshuvah after seeing the organization’s reports about their recent arrest of bike thieves and he wishes to return the objects he stole.

Sure enough, the man returned a number of bikes, including an electric bike, and HaShomrim returned them to their grateful owners.

The man thanked HaShomrim for “helping him” to do teshuvah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)