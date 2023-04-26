“An Upsherin Without Abba:” Bnei Brak Ceremony On Yasom’s 3rd Birthday





A Yom HaZikaron ceremony was held in Bnei Brak on Monday evening in memory of the 413 residents of the city who were killed al kiddush Hashem.

The event was attended by the members of bereaved families, Mayor Avraham Rubinstein, Rabbanim, public figures and many residents.

Among those present was the wife and toddler of Avishai Yechezkel, h’yd, who was killed in the Bnei Brak terror attack a year ago as he protected his son from gunfire with his body.

Bnei Brak Mayor Rubinstein addressed the crowd, saying: “I see here – in the crowd – the boy Ariel Yechezkel, whose father Avishai, Hashem Yikom Damo, protected him with his body and was shot by a terrorist in the murderous attack in our city last year, in which Yaakov Yisrael Shalom, hy’d was also murdered, two Ukrainian citizens, and the hero poice officer Maj. Amir Khoury.

“Little Ariel who is sitting here is celebrating his third birthday today – an upsherin without Abba!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)