Hatzalah of Chicago saved his life

Sponsored Content





Avigdor Sidlow, a​ third generation plumber in Chicago by trade, and a first class mensch with a heart of gold and tremendous love for his fellow man, ​​recently suffered a sudden ​severe ​heart attack on Erev Shabbos​ ​​as he was helping another Jew solve his plumbing problems.

Baruch Hashem, Hatzalah members were there in moments and were the messengers to literally save his life. Victor underwent immediate surgery and two stents were inserted. He is currently hospitalized and his wife is not working, so the family’s income has plummeted to zero.

​​Rabbanim in Chicago have launched an emergency campaign to help the family during this difficult time.

PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY