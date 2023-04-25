WATCH: “Ani Maamin” At Yom HaZikaron Ceremony For Fallen Chareidi Soldiers





A Yom HaZikaron ceremony for fallen Chareidi soldiers took place on Monday evening in the Heichal Shlomo hall in Jerusalem.

There were over 1,200 participants at the event, which was sponsored by Netzach Yehudah, including Netzach Yehudah soldiers, bereaved family members, Rabbanim, IDF officers, and MKs.

The participants included, among many others, HaRishon L’Tzion HaRav Shlomo Amar, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud), Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) and Minister in the Education Ministry Chaim Biton (Shas).

At the ceremony, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef spoke with great emotion about the moment his mother, Margalit, a’h, heard that her brother Avigdor, h’yd, had died on the battlefield.

“From then on, Yom HaZikaron was a very difficult and painful day for the family,” HaRav Yosef said. “Abba would leave his learning and go visit Saba. Saba would cry for many hours for his beloved son who wasn’t zocheh to establish a family.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)