LIKE EVERY YOM HA’ATZAMUT: Israeli Flag Flies From The Roof Of Ponevezh Yeshivah

Yeshivas Ponevezh continued its annual minhag on Wednesday of hanging an Israeli flag on the yeshivah’s roof on Yom Ha’atzmaut.
The minhag began after the establishment of the state on the order of the Ponevezher Rav, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, z’tl, to fly the flag on the roof of the yeshivah for eight hours.
Since then, the flag is hung from the yeshivah’s roof every year on Yom Ha’atzmaut from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Apart from the flag, there is no indication of Yom Ha’atzmaut at the yeshivah, with tefillos, shiurim, and sedarim taking place as usual.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
It should be noted that the Ponovezher Rav zt”l did NOT say Tachanun on Yom Ha’atzmaut, nor did the Yeshiva.
There was one exception – R’ Schach zt”l. Then, when he took over as Rosh Yeshiva, he had the yeshiva begin saying Tachanun.
There are some photos from today showing a palestinian flag hanging from a lower window!
Disgraceful
ponovezh is a daas yochid and the rosh yeshiva was a very holy man who it is assur to question.
And????
If you show a video of the flag flying at Yeshivas Brisk, now, that would be news.
I remember the Ponovezher was asked what his hanhaga is in davening on Yom Haatzmaut. He said he is noheg like Ben Gurion; he says neither Hallel nor Tachanun.