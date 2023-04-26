LIKE EVERY YOM HA’ATZAMUT: Israeli Flag Flies From The Roof Of Ponevezh Yeshivah





Yeshivas Ponevezh continued its annual minhag on Wednesday of hanging an Israeli flag on the yeshivah’s roof on Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The minhag began after the establishment of the state on the order of the Ponevezher Rav, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, z’tl, to fly the flag on the roof of the yeshivah for eight hours.

Since then, the flag is hung from the yeshivah’s roof every year on Yom Ha’atzmaut from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Apart from the flag, there is no indication of Yom Ha’atzmaut at the yeshivah, with tefillos, shiurim, and sedarim taking place as usual.

