WATCH THIS: DeSantis Pins The Blame On Trump For Their Destroyed Relationship

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Sunday night to discuss his relationship with former president and current 2024 candidate Donald Trump, which has soured into outright animosity, particularly from Trump.
“The last time I interviewed President Trump, I was there in 2018, and I always saw the two of you as friends,” Hannity said. “And I said to him a very simple question. I asked him. I said, ‘What happened?’ And I think it’s only fair to ask you the same question. What do you think happened?”
DeSantis explained that he hadn’t done anything to Trump, and the former president had simply begun attacking him after the 2022 midterm elections. In those elections, Trump-endorsed candidates consistently lost, while DeSantis won reelection as governor in a landslide.
“You know, I enjoyed supporting him when he was president,” DeSantis told Hannity. “We worked really hard for his reelection in Florida, and I always had a good relationship with him. And then, once the midterm election happened, he started taking shots at me!”
“I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job,” DeSantis added. “But that’s fine. I mean, Sean, you know, when you’re making things happen, you take incoming from a variety of targets. So that’s just the nature of the business. And I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
“I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job,” really?! The guy is litterly in Tokyo beacuse he plans on running for President. This guy is so dishonest! He’s like the doctor he appointed to be the Surgeon General of Florida who edited reports on a whim to make claims against the vaccines which were not in the data. The edits just say “Dr L’s edits!”
1. He can’t run for Vice President because they would never have both candidates from the same state.
2. He can’t wait because he won’t be governer in 2028 after finishing his second term in Florida, unless he runs agianst Rubio or Scort, the previous governer, for senator.
3. If he runs now he would have to resign from being governer. Unless the Florida Senate repeals the law like in 2008.
“When you’re making things happen, you take incoming from a variety of targets. So that’s just the nature of the business. And I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right.”
It’s clear now he’s a player like all the rest. He took the donor-class bait.
They had private conversations, and he knows good and well that it all started when he refused to say he won’t run.
We need a sworn enemy of the permanent ruling class, and he’s just not it.
Have comments been disabled for everyone except “Dan the” and “Zetruth”?
So everyone has finally gotten a life aside from them? (And me, it seems…)
Dontmind : thankfully there is real moderator, not all our comments can be posted