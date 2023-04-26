WATCH THIS: DeSantis Pins The Blame On Trump For Their Destroyed Relationship





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Sunday night to discuss his relationship with former president and current 2024 candidate Donald Trump, which has soured into outright animosity, particularly from Trump.

“The last time I interviewed President Trump, I was there in 2018, and I always saw the two of you as friends,” Hannity said. “And I said to him a very simple question. I asked him. I said, ‘What happened?’ And I think it’s only fair to ask you the same question. What do you think happened?”

DeSantis explained that he hadn’t done anything to Trump, and the former president had simply begun attacking him after the 2022 midterm elections. In those elections, Trump-endorsed candidates consistently lost, while DeSantis won reelection as governor in a landslide.

“You know, I enjoyed supporting him when he was president,” DeSantis told Hannity. “We worked really hard for his reelection in Florida, and I always had a good relationship with him. And then, once the midterm election happened, he started taking shots at me!”

“I didn’t really do anything to do it except do a good job,” DeSantis added. “But that’s fine. I mean, Sean, you know, when you’re making things happen, you take incoming from a variety of targets. So that’s just the nature of the business. And I’m happy to stand strong and do what’s right.”

