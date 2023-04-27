What Happened When An Activist Brought His Soldier Son To Bnei Brak?





Right-wing activist Guy Levy visited Bnei Brak on Yom HaZikaron with his soldier son and was moved by the reception he received in the city.

“So following the demonization of our Chareidi brothers in the last few days [referring to calls by some people that Chaeidi MKs would not be welcome at Yom HaZikaron ceremonies], I took my oldest son to the ceremony in Bnei Brak,” Levy wrote on Twitter. “The ceremony was moving but the real amazing and personal experience happened a few minutes later.”

“At the end of the ceremony, my son [dressed in uniform] and I went to a local restaurant named Muchan U’Muzman on Rechov Chazon Ish. I won’t lie – on the way, I asked myself: ‘Will I meet someone from a slightly different sector who will comment on my son?'”

“But the reality was exactly the opposite and it was simply amazing! We entered the restaurant and the staff greeted us as if they were waiting for us all week. This included a salute from one of the workers, smiles, brachos, and a wonderful feeling of respect.”

“When we bought the food, the owners of the restaurant refused to let me pay for my son’s meal. When we sat down at a table with four Chareidim, one of them got up and then came back three minutes later with a disappointed look on his face. It turned out that he also wanted to surprise us and pay for the soldier’s food but he discovered that ‘they already took away the zechus and mitzvah.'”

“My son hasn’t been received anywhere in the country with such respect and appreciation – only because he wearing an army uniform- and no one cared that he wasn’t even wearing a kipah.”

“After long days of despair and fears of division and exclusion, I saw that after all the disputes, we can be one people. I left Bnei Brak with a lot of hope.”

