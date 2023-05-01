Suspect Steals Dozens of Mezuzahs From Jerusalem Doorframes





Israel Police officers on Sunday morning arrested a Jerusalem resident in his 40s who is suspected of stealing dozens of mezuzahs from the doorframes of homes in the center of Jerusalem on the night of Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The suspect was arrested after investigators of the Lev HaBira station collected evidence with the assistance of criminal identification officers.

As part of the investigation, the police officers quickly identified the suspect, an arrest warrant was issued against him in court, and various operations were carried out to locate him.

The suspect allegedly acted for criminal motives rather than nationalistic ones.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)