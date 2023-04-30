Spinka Bais Medrash Seriously Damaged In Midnight Fire; Rebbe Treated For Smoke Inhalation





A fire broke out at the Spinka Rebbe’s home in Boro Park just before 2 am on Sunday, prompting a large emergency response, including from Boro Park Shomrim whose volunteers heroically saved sifrei torah from the blaze.

The fire, which is still under investigation, began at the rebbe’s home on 56th Street between 14th and 15 Avenues, in which the old Spinka Shul is located – and which is still used for minyanim during the weekdays. The bais medrash suffered severe damage and will require major work before reopening.

The new Spinka Shul is located next door to the rebbe’s home, but the flames thankfully did not reach it.

Following the successful dousing of the fire by the NYFD, the rebbe was treated for minor smoke inhalation, who b”h did not require hospitalization.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)