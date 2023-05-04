KING CHARLES’ CORONATION: Over 6,000 Uniforms Were Sewn In The Jewish-Owned Factory





King Charles III will be coronated on Shabbos with oil consecrated in Jerusalem and wearing clothing sewn by an army of tailors in a Jewish-owned factory.

A Jewish-owned company, Kashket & Partners, is the main supplier of ceremonial outfits for British armed forces and also sews uniforms for the royal family, The Jewish Chronicle reported.

Chief executive Russell Kashket designed the uniform worn by Prince William at his wedding. The company is now sewing over 6,000 uniforms for the coronation, including for the king himself.

Kashket is the Yiddish word for cap. Over a hundred years ago, the family patriarch Alfred Kaskket, who was a milliner for the family of Tsar Nicholas II, fled Russia to the UK and began working as a tailor in Savile Row in London, specializing in military uniforms.

He later launched his own tailoring business, eventually passing it down to his son, who is now semi-retired. His grandsons, Russell and Nathan, now run the business.

According to the report, “every uniform has 23 individual elements taking 34 hours of tailoring and embroidery. Each garment is pressed and ironed up to 60 times and there is a 40-point check list that it has to pass before being allowed to leave the factory.”

The Kashket company also owns the military metalware firm Firmin & Sons, which has served the royal family since 1634. The company had a huge job on its hands with the changing of the monarchy – replacing every button and piece of metal with an ER to a CR. The company created 60 casts of different shapes and sizes for the CR crest – and all of them had to be shown to the king to receive his approval.

The coronation has kindled an interest in the royal family’s uniforms and BBC recently brought their cameras into the factory for a documentary called Coronation Tailors: Fit for a King.

Cheryl, the wife of CEO Russell told the Chronicle: ” It is very exciting and we realize how fortunate we are to be a part of history. To be involved in such a thing is phenomenal but it does surprise us that people are so interested in our part in it.”

“There were a lot of heated discussions and disagreements about whether we should do the television show or not but we just really did it for the staff who are so proud of what we have all done. This is to acknowledge their part in it.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)