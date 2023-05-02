KING CHARLES’ CORONATION: Oil From Har Hazeisim: How Will Herzog Avoid Chillul Shabbos?





The coronation of King Charles III and his wife Camilla as king and queen of the UK is scheduled to take place this Shabbos, on May 6, at Westminister Abbey in London.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are flying to the UK on Thursday to represent the State of Israel at the ceremony.

On Friday, Herzog will participate in a reception King Charles is holding at Buckingham Palace at 4 p.m. in honor of the heads of state, kings, presidents, prime ministers and royal families attending the coronation.

In order to avoid chillul Shabbos, the Herzogs will walk to the official coronation ceremony – scheduled for 10 a.m. on Shabbos morning at Westminister Abbey – from their nearby residence.

A statement from the President’s Residence said: “The President will act in all matters related to honoring Shabbat in coordination with the Chief Rabbi of British Judaism, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, who will also participate in the coronation ceremony and will even offer a special prayer.” According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, Herzog also discussed the issue with the Chief Rabbanim of Israel.

King Charles invited Rabbi Mirvis and his wife to sleep at King Charles’ royal residence on Friday night so they can walk to the ceremony.

The oil that will be used for the coronation ceremony was consecrated in Jerusalem on Friday, March 3.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, the oil was consecrated “by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III, and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem in a special ceremony at The Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.”

“The oil was created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension. The Monastery of Mary Magdalene is the burial place of His Majesty’s grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece.”

“The olives were pressed just outside Bethlehem. The oil has been perfumed with essential oils – sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber – as well as orange blossom.”

“The Coronation oil is based on the oil used at the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, the formula of which has been used for hundreds of years. It will also be used for the anointing of Her Majesty The Queen Consort.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury said: “I am honoured and grateful that His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III and Archbishop Hosam Naoum have consecrated the oil that will be used to anoint His Majesty The King. I want to thank especially His Beatitude for providing this Coronation Oil, which reflects The King’s personal family connection with the Holy Land and his great care for its peoples. I am also delighted that the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem shared in the consecration of the oil.”

“Since beginning the planning for the Coronation, my desire has been for a new Coronation Oil to be produced using olive oil from the Mount of Olives. This demonstrates the deep historic link between the Coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land. From ancient kings through to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)