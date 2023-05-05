TERROR IN HUWARA: Stoning Attack Causes Pregnant Driver’s Car To Overturn





A series of nearly ten stoning attacks by Arabs in the town of Huwara in the Shomron since the stabbing attack in the town on Thursday morning reached a new peak late Thursday night.

Arabs threw stones at a pregnant woman who was driving in between Huwara and her home in Yitzhar, causing her to lose control of her car, which overturned.

IDF forces were called to the scene and evacuated the woman, who is in an advanced stage of pregnancy, to the hospital, where she underwent a series of tests overnight to evaluate her well-being and that of her fetus. B’Chasdei Hashem, she is bruised but was otherwise spared from serious physical injury.

IDF forces launched a search for the terrorists.

Elazar Reiger, the husband of the victim, wrote in the Yitzhar WhatsApp group what happened: “This incident could have ended completely differently!” he wrote. “We’ve been in the emergency room all night and we’re not yet being released. My pregnant wife is undergoing extensive tests – both she and the fetus.”

“Tonight at 1:30 a.m., my wife was returning from Jerusalem toward Yitzhar. A hundred meters before the Aliya intersection, my wife noticed suspicious movement on the right and was suddenly hit with a barrage of rocks. She quickly swerved to the side in order not to be hit by stones. As a result, she slipped into a ditch and her car swerved leftward causing the car to overturn with my wife inside it and was dragged and crushed on the road.”

“The situation is completely ‘the snare broke and we escaped.’ According to a preliminary investigation, it appears my wife suffered from bruises, and apart from that she is physically okay. But emotionally, it will take her a long time to recover.”

“Know that this is the reality of our daily life here in the Shomron,” Reiger continued. “Thousands of stone throws every hour on the hour, every day, and incidents like this that repeat themselves day after day. Please spread this story – so every Jew should know what’s happening here in Eretz Yisrael right under our noses. Friends, it really could have ended differently. I am asking you in every way: come down now to demonstrate and protect our lives.”

In the wake of the attack, the latest of many in recent weeks and months, the residents of the yishuvim in the area announced that they will be holding a march and protest at the site of the attack, during which they will demand that security officials implement drastic steps against the growing terror.

