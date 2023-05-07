SHOCKING: 1 in 10 New Yorkers Lost Three Or More People To Covid-19





According to a recently released New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, almost 900,000 residents of New York City have lost at least three individuals to COVID-19.

The survey, conducted every three years by the U.S. Census Bureau on behalf of the city, reveals the shocking impact the pandemic had on the city’s population. The survey report noted that the pandemic has caused a substantial loss of life, with over 6.9 million deaths worldwide as of May 1st, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S. alone, more than 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19, while New York City has lost more than 45,000 lives to the disease.

According to the survey, 1 in 4 New Yorkers lost at least one person to Covid; 1 in 10 lost three or more people to the virus; nearly a third of healthcare workers say someone they knew personally died of Covid; and that Southeast Brooklyn, the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and southeast Queens, were hardest hit by the virus.

According to The New York Times, the survey discovered that approximately 1.1 million of the 8.4 million residents of New York City continued to work during the pandemic from March to June 2020. Notably, around 72% of these workers were individuals of color.

