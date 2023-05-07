SHOCKING: 1 in 10 New Yorkers Lost Three Or More People To Covid-19

According to a recently released New York City Housing and Vacancy Survey, almost 900,000 residents of New York City have lost at least three individuals to COVID-19.
The survey, conducted every three years by the U.S. Census Bureau on behalf of the city, reveals the shocking impact the pandemic had on the city’s population. The survey report noted that the pandemic has caused a substantial loss of life, with over 6.9 million deaths worldwide as of May 1st, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S. alone, more than 1.1 million people have died of COVID-19, while New York City has lost more than 45,000 lives to the disease.
According to the survey, 1 in 4 New Yorkers lost at least one person to Covid; 1 in 10 lost three or more people to the virus; nearly a third of healthcare workers say someone they knew personally died of Covid; and that Southeast Brooklyn, the Bronx, Upper Manhattan and southeast Queens, were hardest hit by the virus.
According to The New York Times, the survey discovered that approximately 1.1 million of the 8.4 million residents of New York City continued to work during the pandemic from March to June 2020. Notably, around 72% of these workers were individuals of color.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
I think that whoever conducted the survey or whoever reported on it need to brush up on basic arithmetic. 900,000 people lost three people to COVID? That implies 2,700,000 people dead which is a little more than the 45,000 recorded COVID deaths in NYC.
One in four lost someone to COVID? That’s also over two MILLION people.
Even allowing for overlap (that multiple people were talking about the same individual) that still seems rather high. Highly misleading headline.
Pandemic of the untreated and medical malpractice. NYC hospitals are the poster child for that. R’ Zev Zelenko, MD, z”l prooved it.
I’m not sure I understand the point of the survey, or it’s meaningfulness. If I lost an uncle to Covid, then each of my cousins also lost an uncle or father to Covid. And his siblings or in-laws lost a brother/brother in-law to Covid. So how is it indicative of anything that 1 in 4 lost 1 “person” or 1 in 10 lost 3 “people” to Covid? Can someone ‘splain this to me?