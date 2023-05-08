As Protesters Dwindle: Organizers Cancel “National Disruption Day” This Week





The organizers of the left-wing protests against the government have decided to cancel the weekly “National Disruption Day” this Thursday in the wake of the poor turnout at the protests last week.

The media is also growing tired of the constant protests and the National Disruption Day this past Thursday received minimal coverage.

A Channel 14 News reporter publicized a message from one of the protest groups that said that after organizers ordered five buses to transport participants to the weekly protest this past Motzei Shabbos, they were forced to cancel all of them as they only had enough people to fill a minibus.

In an interview with Channel 12 News on Sunday, the protest organizers attacked opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. “They’re already in ‘negotiations’ for two months,” they said. “They’re living in their own world – disconnected.”

They then completely veered from the topic and began talking about violence in the Arab sector, noting that “every 32 hours a person is murdered in Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)