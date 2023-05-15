WATCH: Leftist “Protesters” Go On A Rampage At Nir Barkat’s Hotel





Anti-judicial reform protesters broke into the dining room of a hotel in the Galil on Monday morning where Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Likud) was staying for a conference along with members of the conservative Kohelet Forum.

The “protesters” physically pushed the hotel employees in order to reach Barkat but the hotel employees fought back and pushed the protesters back.

One protester hit a security guard in the shoulder with his flagpole and when the employee tried to protect himself, the protester fell to the floor. Another protester threw a chair, hitting a hotel employee on his back. A third protester fell down while backing away from the employees.

The protesters, who had forced their way into the hotel and pushed hotel employees, then had the audacity to complain that they were treated violently.

A source close to Barkat said: “The incident could have ended in physical injury in light of the fact that it took the police a half hour to arrive and disperse the protesters while Barkat had only one security guard who was unable to deal with dozens of violent protesters who physically tried to reach Barkat.”

