Why Was Shacharis In Yeshivas Mir Shortened By 10 Minutes?





Rosh Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim HaGaon HaRav Eliezer Yehudah Finkel recently arranged for the yeshivah’s Shacharis minyan in the main Beis Medrash to be shortened by ten minutes.

The goal is to courage Israeli bochurim to daven in yeshivah as since the establishment of minyanim in Beis Shalom for bochurim in the “yeshivah within the yeshivah” of HaGaon HaRav Asher Arielli, the number of mispallelim at the main yeshivah minyan has decreased as many Israeli bochurim prefer to daven in nearby shteibelach.

The Rosh Yeshivah is also being mechazeik the minyan by arranging a Mishnah Berura chaburah for Israeli bochurim immediately after Shacharis for ten minutes, with the goal of one amud a day with tests and the distribution of stipends.

HaRav Finkel is shortening the tefillah by allowing only Israeli bochurim to daven from the amud except in cases of regular mispallelim having chiyuvim. Additionally, the Mi Shebareich for cholim will no longer be recited after Kriyas HaTorah and instead will be said as part of the recital of Tehillim after Shacharis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)