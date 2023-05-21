Former Trump White House Lawyer Predicts Trump “Will Go To Jail”





In a recent development surrounding the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, a former White House attorney from the Trump administration has made a bold prediction. Ty Cobb, who served as a White House attorney from 2017 to 2018, has stated that he believes Donald Trump “will go to jail” as the investigation unfolds. Cobb’s comments come in response to an exclusive report by CNN, which revealed that the National Archives planned to provide records to special counsel Jack Smith. These records allegedly demonstrate that Trump and his advisors were aware of the proper declassification procedure.

Acting archivist Debra Steidel Wall penned a letter to the former president on May 16, which was obtained by CNN. The letter stated, “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records.” This revelation raises serious concerns about Trump’s handling of classified information during his time in office.

During an interview with CNN, Ty Cobb expressed his belief that proving the Espionage Act piece of the case may not be necessary due to the substantial evidence of guilty knowledge. He argued that officials only need to demonstrate that Trump moved the documents while the Department of Justice (DOJ) was demanding them or present. Furthermore, Cobb pointed out that Trump and his legal team filed false affidavits with the Justice Department, denying the existence of these documents. However, their claims were shattered when the documents were discovered during the search, revealing misrepresentations regarding Trump’s possession of classified documents.

Cobb further emphasized that he considers the obstruction case against Trump to be “tight” and confidently stated, “Yes, I do think he will go to jail on it.” Mishandling classified documents carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison, according to Reuters.

Notably, Cobb had previously referred to his former boss as “a deeply wounded narcissist,” shedding light on his perception of Trump’s character.

Another former Trump lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, revealed in an interview with CNN that a member of Trump’s legal team attempted to impede further property searches following an FBI raid. Parlatore, who recently announced his departure from Trump’s legal team, specifically singled out Boris Epshteyn, one of Trump’s lawyers. Epshteyn, who has been associated with Trump since his 2016 campaign, reportedly made considerable efforts to obstruct the legal team from effectively defending the former president.

