WATCH: In Dramatic Raid Near Shechem, IDF Soldiers Destroy Bomb Lab, Eliminate 3 Terrorists





Hundreds of IDF soldiers and Border Guard officers carried out a counterterrorism operation guided by Shin Bet intelligence information in the Balata refugee camp, near Shechem, overnight Sunday.

Israeli forces destroyed an explosives laboratory, searched dozens of homes and seized weapons, and arrested seven wanted terror suspects.

In the course of the operation, Palestinian terrorists opened fire at Israeli forces and a gun battle ensued. Three terrorists were killed and at least six others were injured, one critically and two seriously.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there are no injuries among IDF forces.

A military source quoted on Army Radio on Monday morning said that “the Balata refugee camp has become a terror stronghold with increasing terror activity.”

Later on Monday, a statement by the al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade terror organization said that the three “martyrs” were members of the group.

IDF forces also carried out counterterrorism operations overnight Monday in Jenin and other Arab villages, arresting six more terror suspects and confiscating more weapons.

