Gafni: “My Chareidi Brother Who Returned From War Was Called A Parasite”





Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni spoke from the Knesset plenum on Monday amid discussions regarding the approval of the state budget.

Gafni addressed the rampant incitement in recent days against the Chareidi sector, noting the hypocrisy of opposition politicians, who refrained from any criticism of the Chareidim prior to the elections when they still had hope that the Chareidi parties would join them.

“In the last elections, there wasn’t a word against Charedim,” Gafni said. “They said I was a leftist and met with Lapid and Gantz and hoped that we would go with the left. If we would have gone with them, we would have seen numerous reports about why Israel needs lomdei Torah! How can you say that you want democracy? We live in a dictatorship – I have to do what Haaretz says.”

“Yair Lapid talks about the army. With all due respect, I didn’t see Lapid in combat [Lapid filled his army service in an office position at the IDF newspaper] but Lapid who sat at the IDF newspaper and gossiped about officers and civilians.”

Gafni continued: “My Chareidi brother, more Chareidi than me, was in the Shalom HaGalil War (Lebanon War in 1982). He’s a type of Chareidi that if you would see him, you would scream at him: ‘Parasite, go to the army!’ That’s what happened – we lived in Tel Aviv and that’s what they called him. He returned from the Battle of Sultan Yacoub, his friends were killed there. His children receive half the budget of those of Yair Lapid, the one that served at the IDF newspaper.”

Gafni also spoke about his adult granddaughter [who recently gave birth to her first child and turned Ganfi into a great-grandfather]. “I have a granddaughter who works in high-tech, earns well – together with her Chareidi friends who studied with her at Wolf high-school in Bnei Brak.”

‘But her school is budgeted for half of what a state school receives. It is a school that is completely supervised by the Education Ministry – they study the core curriculum, the graduates go to high-tech. But there are people sitting here who say she doesn’t deserve it. She doesn’t just study the core curriculum – chemistry, algebra, she also studies Judaism. And her school still gets only half of the budget other schools get. Why?”

