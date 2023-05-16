HAARETZ DOES IT AGAIN: Antisemitic Cartoon Raises Furor





A political cartoon by Haaretz‘s in-house cartoonist Amos Biderman with age-old antisemitic tropes that was published on Tuesday raised a furor on Israeli social media.

The cartoon, published on the background of reports of the coalition funds promised to the Charedi and Dati Leumi sectors as the government prepares to pass the state budget, uses the “best” of antisemitic themes published in European newspapers in the last century.

The cartoon shows religious politicians gleefully carrying away bundles of money from a safe, including Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who is pictured with a long nose, UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf, shown carrying a luxury brand Louis Vuitton bag filled with money, along with Finance Committee chairman Yitzchak Gafni, Deputy Knesset Speaker Yaakov Asher (UTJ), Settlements Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionist Party), and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, who is pictured sitting on top of the safe, throwing bills in the air. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, pictured as the security guard of the safe [also with a long nose], is running after them and saying: “Wait, there’s more!”

One journalist tweeted about the hypocrisy of the opposition, referring to a Kan News report on Monday evening revealing that during the Bennett-Lapid government, then-prime minister Bennett, and Lapid, together with then-finance minister Avigdor Lieberman, offered over a billion shekels to the Chareidi parties if they would aid the government in passing the state budget.

“What would a Biderman cartoon look like if it was a year ago…with the one billion shekels offered to two Chareidi MKs only to be absent from the vote on the budget?” he wrote.

A social media user also referred to hypocrisy – but that of the cartoonist, who specializes in antisemitic cartoons. “Can someone help me and please upload the Biderman cartoons from the previous government after the coalition agreements [when billions of shekels were promised to the Islamist Ra’am party]? Someone? Someone? Oh, there aren’t any? Is it just this time? Mmmm very strange.”

Likud MK Danny Dannon responded to the cartoon by stating: “In a democracy, it’s legitimate to argue and express different opinions. But if a cartoon like the one published today in Haaretz was published in a newspaper in Europe – the Anti-Defamation League would demand condemnation. Yes to discourse – no to incitement and hatred.”

The Brothers in Arms protesters who scattered money in front of Goldknopf’s house on Tuesday morning did so from Louis Vuitton bags. Evil minds think alike. Or perhaps they read Haaretz over their morning coffee before leaving for the protest.

בידרמן בקריקטורה של כסף, חרדים ולואי ויטון. אחים לנשק משחזרים את זה וזורקים כסף על חרדים ושקיות של לואי ויטון.

מישהו אמר תהליכים שמזכירים לו את שנות ה-30? pic.twitter.com/99sFKDUV2a — חי שמואל- hai shmuel (@HaiShmuel) May 16, 2023

