WATCH: “Chareidi Child Is Not Half A Child, Shouldn’t Receive Less Than Secular Child”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Sunday morning spoke out against the rampant incitement against the Chareidi sector in recent days on the background of the government’s efforts to pass the state budget and the coalition funds promised to the Chareidi MKs.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: “Chareidi and Dati children shouldn’t receive less than secular children. A Chareidi child is not half a child.”

“No one should see the blasphemy on television and cartoons that are a copy-paste of antisemitic propaganda. No incitement will prevent us from passing the budget.”

Taking a jab at the opposition, Netanyahu added: “You transferred more than NIS 50 billion to [Ra’am party chairman Mansour] Abbas and you didn’t call it embezzlement or coalition funds.”

In honor of Yom Yerushalayim [which fell out on Thursday evening and Friday], the weekly Cabinet meeting was held inside the Kotel tunnels on Sunday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)