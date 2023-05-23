Terrorists Opens Fire At Mother & 4 Daughters In The Shomron [Video]





A terrorist opened fire on a car in which a woman was driving with her four daughters in Shomron on Monday evening.

In footage of the attack, a volley of gunfire can be heard followed by the mother shouting hysterically to her daughters: “Bend down, bend down. Girls, are you okay?”

In a neis, no one in the car was injured despite the fact that two bullet holes were later found in the car.

After ensuring her daughters weren’t injured, the mother reported the shooting and continue driving until she reached security forces who were waiting for her near Kfar Jama’in.

IDF forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists who had escaped the scene.

“Again and again, we’re experiencing a growing wave of terrorism led by the Palestinian Authority, led by the terrorist in a suit, Abbas,” said the head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan, who arrived at the scene. “Unfortunately, the national government has not changed its policy and it could cost a lot of bloodshed.”

Dagan added: ‘I demand from the prime minister, the defense minister, and all the government ministers to launch an urgent military operation against the Palestinian Authority and to immediately close the checkpoints. Don’t stand by your neighbor’s blood. The residents of the Shomron cannot be turned into sitting ducks. We demand security, we demand the government comes to its senses.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)