Angel Bakery Branches Close, Switch Suppliers In J-m, Bnei Brak & Ashdod





The Chareidi boycott against Angel Bakery, which began about three weeks ago after leftists protested outside the home of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, is still going strong, but the company has yet to issue a response to the matter.

There have been various reports that the company actually makes most of its money through real estate so has not been significantly affected by the boycotts. However, these rumors are reportedly being disseminated by Angel itself in an attempt to end the protest. Additionally, Angel tried to fool Chareidi customers by selling bread produced in a subsidiary bakery in unmarked boxes and selling challos at significantly slashed prices, also in unmarked boxes. Both attempts were unsuccessful.

Apart from Chareidi consumers who have stopped buying Angel products and the numerous yeshivos and Torah mosdos who ended their contracts with Angel, more and more supermarkets and Angel Bakery branches in Chareidi neighborhoods are switching to other suppliers.

Journalist Meni Schwartz reported on Monday that a source in the Netiv HaChesed supermarket chain, which has about 90 branches and also owns Barkel-Tov, another supermarket chain, said that the chain’s management had decided to end its contract with Angel.

Meanwhile, Angel bakeries in Chareidi neighborhoods are closing or switching suppliers. Angel Bakery in the Ramat Shlomo neighborhood of Jerusalem announced it is closing as of June 1. In Bnei Brak, the Angel Bakery on Be’eri Street ended its contract with Angel and switched its name to Be’eri Bakery.

The Angel branch on Rechov Chazon Ish also switched suppliers and renamed itself Magdanit Shpitzer.

“History in Bnei Brak!” wrote journalist Avi Rabina. “The famous Angel Bakery on Rechov Chazon Ish is leaving the company due to the affront to the Torah. From today Magdanit Shpitzer. Come enjoy before Shavuos and along the way you’ll support a Jew who was harmed by Angel. Rechov Chazon Ish 2, Bnei Brak.”

Another Angel branch in Ashdod also switched suppliers and changed its name this week.

The owner of the branch on Be’eri Street told חדשות הסקופים: “Due to the protest, we decided to drop the name and change to a new name and new products – in honor of lomdei Torah, likvod Kavod Hashem.”

To the question of why he waited until now, he replied: ‘I thought there would be an apology or something like that. I saw that it was almost Shavuos, which is the Chag of Kabbalas HaTorah, and there was no response from them. In general, in the last few days, I see all the articles about ‘Angel being victorious over the Chareidim’ and similar headlines. Somebody called us ‘bloodsuckers’ and everyone allows themselves to call us names. So I said – that’s it, I’m protesting by leaving them and moving on.”

