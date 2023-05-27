HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Is Hospitalized On Shavuos





HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was hospitalized on Shavuos night (Thursday night) in the ICU of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after suffering from shortness of breath.

The Rosh Yeshivah started feeling unwell on erev Shavuos. A little after midnight on Shavuos night, it was decided to evacuate him to the hospital, where he was hospitalized throughout Shavuos and Shabbos.

In Yeshivas Ponevezh and other yeshivos in Bnei Brak, the seder limmud of Leil Shavuos was stopped in order to recite Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.

On Motzei Shabbos, the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members said that the Rav’s condition is stable and that several family members stayed with him throughout the Chag and held tefillos and seudos in his hospital room.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

