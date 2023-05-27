HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Is Hospitalized On Shavuos

HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was hospitalized on Shavuos night (Thursday night) in the ICU of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after suffering from shortness of breath.
The Rosh Yeshivah started feeling unwell on erev Shavuos. A little after midnight on Shavuos night, it was decided to evacuate him to the hospital, where he was hospitalized throughout Shavuos and Shabbos.
In Yeshivas Ponevezh and other yeshivos in Bnei Brak, the seder limmud of Leil Shavuos was stopped in order to recite Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.
On Motzei Shabbos, the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members said that the Rav’s condition is stable and that several family members stayed with him throughout the Chag and held tefillos and seudos in his hospital room.
The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam l’refuah sheleimah b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.
(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)
Say Tehillim in the Public Tehillim Group for HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein:
https://www.tehillimforall.com/groups/group/?id=BZ2N&utm_source=link
The halocha says not to daven in front of smelly things the same might be davening with a cellphone it is always better to daven from a siddur or tehilim
Once heard about a great rabbi that might of suffered from a medical thing or from Alzheimers and this great rabbi asked the doctor is the Torah he learnt still in his mind or is it forgotten to him
So you see that torah is not necessarily something that stays in the body it can be for the person in heaven but the body is maybe somewhat his personality if he purified it however most people look ugly after the death and do not have their personality
We say everyday when we daven shachris that really mans mind is not more then the animal we see this from Alzheimers but hopefully the Torah stays there and good deeds