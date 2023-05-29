TEFILLOS CONTINUE: Rosh Yeshivah’s Situation Regresses Overnight





All of Klal Yisrael is davening fervently for HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein after he was hospitalized on leil Shavuos in the ICU of Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak after suffering from breathing issues.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s medical situation worsened overnight Sunday including inflammation in his lungs and a rise in temperature. Baruch Hashem, his situation stabilized by the morning but the Rosh Yeshivah’s family members told B’Chadrei Chareidim that his situation continuously fluctuates: “The Rosh Yeshivha is in need of the tefillos of Am Yisrael and we clearly see how the tefillos help.”

A statement from the Rosh Yeshivah’s relatives on Monday morning stated: “Rabbeinu Maran is still in the hospital and continuing his daily schedule as usual and learning in his room. In the previous days, there was an improvement in his situation following the tefillos and chizukim of Amcha Beis Yisrael. But his medical situation needs many tefillos and in the last 24 hours, a regression was seen in his test results.”

On Sunday, a notice was published by Gedolei Yisrael instructing that communities and Torah mosdos add two pirkei Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah sheleimah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)