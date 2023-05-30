WATCH: Shas MK Breaks Down At Bitter News In Knesset Meeting





Shas MK Yossi Taieb, who serves as the chairman of the Knesset’s Education Committee was heading a meeting when he received a message about the bitter news of the petirah of the Rosh HaYeshivah, z’tl.

He broke into tears, saying: “At the beginning of the meeting, we davened for his refuah. We now received the bitter message of his petirah – of the Rosh Yeshivah, HaRav Edelstein, z’tl.

“We’ll receive the details of the levaya later on.”

Still visibly upset, Taieb then took a sip of water to calm down.

