WATCH: Israel’s Naval Iron Dome Intercepts Threats At Sea





The Israeli Navy recently conducted a series of multi-system tests for the “C-Dome” – the naval version of the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The C-Dome successfully intercepted rockets, drones, and cruise missiles while mounted on the Sa’ar 6-class Corvette INS Magen.

The C-Dome secures Israel’s shipping lanes at sea as well as its natural gas platforms.

“The C-Dome system constitutes a significant leap forward in our defense capabilities and ensures the Israeli defense establishment’s superiority and operational capabilities in the face of growing threats in the maritime arena,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)