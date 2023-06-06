Chassidim Join Belzer Rebbe In Largest Chasuna Ever Held By The Chassidus [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





Tens of thousands of Belzer chassidim from Israel and abroad joined the Belzer Rebbe in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening in the largest chasunah ever held by the chassidus.

The chasan is the eighth grandchild of the Belzer Rebbe, the son of his only son, HaRav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach, and the kallah is the daughter of HaRav Aharon Brif, Rosh Kollel Gerrer in Ashdod. She is also the granddaughter of HaRav Chaim Dovid Shubacks, a dayan and moreh tzedek and member of the Machzikei HaDas Badatz.

The chuppah was held at 7:30 p.m. outside the large Beis Medrash in Kiryat Belz. Afterward, the family members and guests were transported to the Arena stadium in the Malcha neighborhood of southern Jerusalem, where the seudah and dancing are being held.

The chasunah is one of two huge chasunos that began in the Romema area of Jerusalem on Tuesday, with the Gerrer Rebbe also holding a massive chasunah for his grandchild.

