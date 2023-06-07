DRONE FOOTAGE: The Gerrer And Belzer Chasunos Held On Tuesday Night – See The Massive Crowds From Overhead





As YWN reported, two massive Chasunos were held in Yerushalayim on Tuesday night.

The first Chasunah was held on Rechov Yirmiyahu outside the Gerrer Bais Hamedrash, where thousands gathered to celebrate the marriage of a granddaughter of the Rebbe.

The Seudah and dancing were held inside the Gerrer Bais Hamedrash.

The second Chasunah was held at the Belzer Bais Hamedrash, where thousands gathered for the marriage of an eighth grandchild of the Belzer Rebbe, the son of his only son, HaRav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach. Afterward, the family members and guests were transported to the Arena stadium in the Malcha neighborhood of southern Jerusalem, where the seudah and dancing were held.

Below is drone footage from both Chasunos:

