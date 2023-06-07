After US VP Raps Judicial Reform, FM Says: “She Didn’t Read A Single Clause”





Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Wednesday expressed doubt that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who made a veiled critical comment about Israel’s plan for judicial reform on Tuesday, has any knowledge about what she’s condemning.

Speaking at an Israeli embassy event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel in Washington on Tuesday, Harris took a jab at the Netanyahu government, saying that shared values are “the bedrock of the U.S.-Israel relationship” and that democracies are “built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and, I’ll add, an independent judiciary.”

One of the architects of the judicial reform, Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, was in the audience during the speech and did not join in the applause that broke out.

In an interview with Kan News on Wednesday morning, Cohen responded to Harris’ statements by saying: “I can tell you that if you ask her what actually bothers her about the reform, she won’t be able to answer you.” He added that he doesn’t think that Harris has even read the planned legislation and “wouldn’t be able to quote from a single clause.”

“Even in the US, the judges don’t have the right to decide who will replace them,” he said.

Cohen added that during a recent visit to Washington, Biden officials made comments against the reform. “I asked them, ‘What exactly bothers you?’ And no one knew what to tell me.”

