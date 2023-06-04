NYPD Closes Complaint Against MK Simcha Rothman





The New York Police Department stated that it has closed the complaint filed by a left-wing protester who used her megaphone to harass Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the Israeli government judicial reform plan, as he walked to his hotel on Madison Ave.

According to the NYPD, the woman claimed that the Rothman acted violently by grabbing her megaphone but she had no visible injuries.

Rothman said: “A small group of violent protesters attacked me and my wife as we walked in New York late at night. They blocked our way, stepped on my wife Chana’s foot, and cursed us, including death wishes. My security guards called the police, explained where we were, and we continued walking while ignoring the protesters.”

Regarding the incident with the megaphone, Rothman wrote: “At one point, the protesters understood that we weren’t reacting to them and then put their megaphone on our ears (which is assault) and yelled. I took the megaphone which the protester shoved in my ear, without touching her, of course. After about half a block, we reached a spot where we could wait for the police. The police accompanied me to the hotel and the incident ended.”

“Over Shabbat and during a visit on Thursday, the Jewish community here welcomed me very happily and with respect and appreciation,” Rothman added. “There is a lot of support and encouragement to proceed with the reform plan, but even the few who disagree came and were respectful.”

“The violent attackers came from Israel and just like they represent a small and violent group there – here too. It’s permissible to protest but it’s forbidden to physically attack and harass MKs. The fact that Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz fail to condemn these violent attacks on MKs, and even encourage them, shows more than anything else that they have turned into the opposition of the State of Israel.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli was also targeted in Manhattan by Israeli left-wing protesters, who yelled “Bushah, bushah” at him at the entrance to a shul.

