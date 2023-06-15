In A First, Right-Wing To Protest Outside Bibi’s Home, Demand Judicial Reform





Right-wing activists are scheduled to hold the first-ever right-wing protest outside the home of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Thursday evening in the wake of the drama in the Knesset on Wednesday when at least four coalition members voted in a secret ballot to elect the opposition’s candidate to the Judicial Selection Committee.

Some political analysts claim that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was one of the coalition members who voted with the opposition. At this point, the prime minister has no interest in advancing judicial reform, which is giving the left an excuse to sow chaos throughout the country and the world.

However, if Netanyahu drops the legislation, the government will crumble as his more right-wing partners are determined to pass it, and instead, he has continuously delayed advancing the reform.

Following the vote in the Knesset, Likud activists slammed Netanyahu on social media, saying things like: “Netanyahu sold the reform”, “Netanyahu surrendered to the anarchist left”, “Bibi, go home, [Justice Minister] Yariv Levin is our true leader”, “The one who betrayed Likud today and in fact betrayed and abandoned Levin, is Netanyahu.”

After the vote, opposition heads Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz announced that they are halting negotiations at the President’s Residence for at least a month. The right-wing is furious and it is now demanding that the government unilaterally advance the reform.

The protest was organized by the Im Tirtzu movement, with the goal of pressuring Netanyahu to fulfill his campaign promises and coalition deals to pass the judicial reform.

“Enough of the incessant concessions to anarchists and refuseniks and the opposition,” a statement from Im Tirtzu states. “Sixty-four mandates demand an end to surrender. This is not how you achieve stability, this is how you get weakness and the inability to act.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)