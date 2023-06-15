LEFTIST HYPOCRISY: Israeli Tour In Hostile Arab Town In “Modest Clothing”





The Israeli left-wing organization The Forum for Regional Thought is taking Israelis on a tour of Huwara, Arutz Sheva reported on Thursday.

Huwara is an Arab village in the Shomron where countless terror attacks against Israelis have taken place, including the murder of the Yaniv brothers, H’yd, earlier this year, and whose residents distribute candies when Israelis are killed or maimed.

The invitation to the tour states: “The purpose of the tour is to foster familiarization with the day-to-day reality of life under the occupation and in support of the communities in the area along with increasing Israeli awareness of the situation in the territories. Please arrive in socially appropriate clothing – long pants for men and women, no tank tops, etc.”

The fact that Jewish Israelis want to show their support to a village that celebrates terrorists who kill and maim their own brethren is bad enough. But their hypocrisy in respecting Islamic dress codes while showing the utmost disdain for Jewish Orthodox tradition is astounding.

The Torat Lechima organization tweeted the announcement of the tour, commenting: “The Handmaid’s Tale?”

The Handmaid’s Tale is a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood focusing on the theme of subjugated women in a patriarchal society that was made into a 2017 television series. Israeli left-wing women have made a habit of dressing up as the characters from the TV series during protests to show their opposition to the supposed “religionization” of Israel by the religious parties in the right-wing government.

The report quoted an Israeli social media user as saying: “If it had been an invitation to a tour by some Chareidi organization, we would have already heard Knesset members slamming it and yelling ‘Iran is here.’…There are people who will wear ‘modest clothing’ in order to respect Muslims but not to respect religious Jews. Oh, the hypocrisy.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)