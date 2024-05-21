“ABSURD!”: Netanyahu Slams ICC Prosecutor’s Move to Seek Arrest Warrants As Seeking To “Demonize Israel”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday blasted the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s intention to seek arrest warrants for him and other Israeli leaders, calling the move “absurd” and a “terrible stain” on the court.

In an interview with ABC News’ “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, Netanyahu defended Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating, “We are supplying now nearly half of the water of Gaza. We supplied only 7% before the war. This is completely opposite of what he’s saying. He’s saying we’re starving people?”

Netanyahu also highlighted Israel’s humanitarian efforts, saying, “We have supplied half a million tons of food and medicine with 20,000 trucks. This guy is out to demonize Israel. He’s doing a hit job,” referring to ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan.

On Monday, Khan announced his intention to file applications for arrest warrants against Hamas and Israeli leaders, including Netanyahu, alleging they “bear criminal responsibility” for “war crimes and crimes against humanity” in Gaza. However, Netanyahu argued that the accusations against Israel are flawed, as they ignore the fact that Hamas launched the hostilities and that Israel was no longer an occupying power in Gaza when the war started.

