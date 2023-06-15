IS IT THOUGH? AG Merrick Garland Insists His Role In Prosecuting Trump Is “Completely Consistent” With Regulations





Attorney General Merrick Garland made his first public statements since former President Donald Trump’s second criminal indictment, addressing his defense of Special Counsel Jack Smith and clarifying his own role in the classified documents case.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Garland asserted that his actions were in full compliance with the regulations governing the responsibilities of the attorney general under the special counsel regulations. He emphasized his adherence to those regulations when appointing Smith in November to oversee the Justice Department’s investigations into Trump’s handling of classified White House documents and his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Building riot. However, Garland refrained from commenting on the specific details of Trump’s federal indictment.

Nevertheless, Garland vigorously defended the integrity and independence of the special counsel in his brief remarks. He reiterated his earlier statement when appointing Mr. Smith, emphasizing the Justice Department’s commitment to both independence and accountability. Garland commended Smith as a seasoned career prosecutor who has assembled a team of skilled prosecutors and agents sharing a commitment to integrity and the rule of law.

On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 felony charges related to allegations of mishandling and concealing highly sensitive national security documents upon leaving office in January 2021. The charges against Trump include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding and concealing documents, and obstruction of a federal investigation.

Garland declined to comment on when he became aware of Smith’s decision to charge Trump or why he did not intervene to block the special counsel’s decision, despite having the authority to do so. He referred any inquiries regarding the matter to the court filings, indicating that they would provide answers.

Throughout the classified documents investigation, Trump has vehemently criticized Smith and the Justice Department. Following his arraignment, Trump referred to Smith as “a thug” and gave him the nickname “Deranged Jack Smith” during a speech to supporters at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

