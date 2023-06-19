Tragedy In Israel: Chareidi Girl Passes Away After Drowning At Netanaya Beach





A 20-year-old Chareidi girl from Jerusalem passed away overnight Sunday at Laniado Hospital in Netanya after drowning hours earlier at the beach in the city.

The girl was on a trip to the beach with friends on Sunday afternoon and began drowning after entering the water to swim.

Hatzalah paramedics called to the scene carried out CPR after she was pulled from the water, and evacuated her to the hospital in critical condition.

The girl’s friends heard about the searing tragedy as they arrived at their post-high school program on Monday morning, where they were about to leave for a three-day trip to Tzfas. Instead, they returned home and prepared to attend the levaya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)