WATCH: PM, Police Chief Visit Soldiers [& Dog!] Wounded In Jenin





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the soldiers and Border Police officers wounded in the counterterrorism operation in Jenin on Monday at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Netanyahu was briefed about the patients’ conditions by the head of the hospital and the director of the trauma department.

Netanyahu also “visited” Dago, a K-9 dog from the Oketz (Sting) Unit that was also injured in the explosion. The dog was evacuated to the hospital along with his handler and veterinarians came to the hospital to treat him for internal bleeding and a fracture. Dago is recovering along with his handler, an IDF sergeant who is lightly wounded.

At the end of the visit, the Prime Minister said in a statement to the media: “We strike at terrorism with strength and determination. In recent months we have eliminated and arrested a record number of terrorists. The same was true in the operation in the Jenin area. Our forces eliminated several terrorists and arrested others, encountered an ambush, and acted in an exceptional manner.”

Police Superintendent Kobi Shabtai also visited the wounded soldiers and officers.

“You acted professionally and under risk in a complex counterterrorism mission,” Shabtai told the patients. “I’m proud of you and wish you a refuah sheleimah.”

